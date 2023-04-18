Man United & Chelsea among transfer suitors for star who’ll cost “more than €100m”

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the transfer suitors for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

However, Bayern Munich also look like they could enter the running to sign the in-form Nigeria international, who could cost more than €100million, according to journalist Patrick Berger.

Osimhen has been on fire in Serie A this season, scoring 21 goals in 24 league games to fire his side to the top of the table and dreaming of the title.

Still, could Napoli now lose their star player? See below as Berger provides an update on interest from the likes of Man Utd, Chelsea, and Bayern ahead of the summer…

Bayern, ManUnited and Chelsea

tracking the situation of Victor Osimhen. The 24yo top striker is a big Premier League fan but open for a Bundesliga comeback too, sources telling us. His girlfriend is born and raised in Germany. Napoli would demand more than €100m. ?? @kerry_hau — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) April 17, 2023

United certainly need more fire-power up front, with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving earlier in the season and loan signing Wout Weghorst failing to impress, while the team has been overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals.

Chelsea are also lacking in that area of the pitch, with recent signings like Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku all struggling in that position in recent times.

Bayern, meanwhile, still need a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, and Osimhen looks like he could be ideal for that role.