Video: AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud misses huge penalty vs Napoli that would have clinched tie

Olivier Giroud has missed a huge penalty in AC Milan’s Champions League clash with Napoli that would have put the Rossoneri 2-0 up on aggregate.
Milan arrive at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with a lead to hold on to and many expect it to be a tough task for Stefano Pioli’s side to hold on.
However, Milan had the chance to potentially kill the tie by making it 2-0 from the penalty spot but Giroud’s penalty was saved by Alex Meret, which can be seen below.
HUGE SAVE ?
Meret with a stunning save to keep Napoli within one goal of Milan….
Massive moment in the tie ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/Q6ujWdRKQX
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 18, 2023
ALEX MERET COMES UP CLUTCH TO DENY OLIVIER GIROUD. ? pic.twitter.com/gMpY2OOUxF
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 18, 2023