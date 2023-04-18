Video: AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud misses huge penalty vs Napoli that would have clinched tie

Olivier Giroud has missed a huge penalty in AC Milan’s Champions League clash with Napoli that would have put the Rossoneri 2-0 up on aggregate.

Milan arrive at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with a lead to hold on to and many expect it to be a tough task for Stefano Pioli’s side to hold on.

However, Milan had the chance to potentially kill the tie by making it 2-0 from the penalty spot but Giroud’s penalty was saved by Alex Meret, which can be seen below.

HUGE SAVE ? Meret with a stunning save to keep Napoli within one goal of Milan…. Massive moment in the tie ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/Q6ujWdRKQX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 18, 2023