Man United make decision on veteran star’s future ahead of summer window

Man United are said to be optimistic about reaching an agreement with veteran star David de Gea over a new contract ahead of the new campaign.

That is according to Football Insider, as the 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and Erik ten Hag is believed to want to keep the goalkeeper in his squad.

United were linked to a new goalkeeper last summer and also in the build-up to this summer’s window, as the Spanish shot-stopper does not have the ball-playing skills that the Man United coach desires; and there was a possibility that this could be the Spaniard’s last in Manchester.

De Gea will certainly have to take a pay cut on his reported £375,000 weekly wage if he is to stay at Old Trafford beyond this season as that figure is very large for a goalkeeper.

The 32-year-old has been solid this season for Man United but his inability to use his feet effectively has been evident throughout the campaign.

It is uncertain whether Ten Hag will still try and bring in a new goalkeeper this summer, but with De Gea seemingly set to stay at Old Trafford, the answer is likely no.