Journalist fumes at Eddie Howe’s decision on Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon hasn’t exactly set the world alight since his January transfer window move from Everton, and one journalist has been left unimpressed with Eddie Howe’s handling of the player.

Gordon played in the defeat against Aston Villa, and Ryan Taylor has spoken to Give Me Sport to question that decision from Howe, who he believes has let the youngster off the hook.

“I must say, I didn’t like the behaviour with Eddie Howe and I also didn’t like the fact that Eddie Howe gave him a let off and let him start against Villa, particularly given the performance he put in,” Taylor said.

“I think if you’re going to throw a paddy, make sure you have an impact in the next match and he was hiding. I mean, Newcastle, to be fair, none of them played well, but I expected more from Gordon.”