Video: ‘Basket case of a club’ – Pundit calls on Lampard to get out of Chelsea

With a record of four losses from four games since he was parachuted into Chelsea to replace the sacked Graham Potter, interim manager, Frank Lampard, has apparently endured the worst start of any Blues manager in history.

Whatever the reason why owner Todd Boehly felt Lampard was the right choice has proven to be a massive error of judgment, and one pundit has even suggested that the manager should save his own reputation and get out of the club as quickly as possible.

TalkSPORT’s Andy Goldstein even labelled the Blues as a ‘basket case of a club’ in a monumental rant.