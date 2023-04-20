Newcastle United are set for an eventful transfer window this summer.

The Magpies are well placed to finish in the Champions League positions, and they will be an attractive destination for most players. Newcastle have the finances to improve the squad significantly, and they have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks.

Journalist Dean Jones has now revealed to GiveMeSport that Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse could emerge as a top target for the Magpies. The 28-year-old is expected to leave Southampton at the end of the season.

He said: “I think we will see someone like James Ward-Prowse at Southampton emerge as a top target, and that’s where they can have joy this summer. They can find gems looking for a new challenge and mix those pursuits with a few high-profile chases.”

The Saints are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League and they are likely to lose key players if they go down to the Championship at the end of the season. Ward-Prwose has been a loyal servant for Southampton over the years and they are unlikely to stand in his way if he wants to move on in the summer.

The 28-year-old is too good to play in the Championship and he will want to stay in the top flight.

Meanwhile, Newcastle could certainly use more creativity and quality in the middle of the park, and Ward-Prowse would be a superb acquisition for them.

The 28-year-old is a proven performer in the top flight, and he will add goals and creativity to Newcastle’s midfield.

Furthermore, He is exceptional with his free kicks, and he will add a new dimension to the Newcastle attack. The 28-year-old has scored 17 direct free kicks in the Premier League, only one short of David Beckham’s record of 18.

If Newcastle finish in the Champions League positions, Ward-Prowse will be attracted to the idea of playing for them and it would be a major step up in his career.