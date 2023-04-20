Jurgen Klopp set to address key position this summer in addition to signing midfielders

It has been well-documented that Liverpool will undergo a midfield overhaul this summer but Jurgen Klopp is keen to address another key area.

Across the Reds’ last two matches, Trent Alexander-Arnold was been used as an inverted full-back and has dropped into midfield with great success. The tactic has been very successful for Pep Guardiola at Man City over the last two seasons with Joao Cancelo and John Stones, and it could be something Klopp looks to continue with next season.

According to Football Insider, the Liverpool manager is keen to try it and feels he needs to add another full-back to his squad this summer in order to do that.

Liverpool added Calvin Ramsay to their squad last season but the youngster has not seen a lot of game time due to injury.

If Klopp does decide to sign another full-back, which is a key role in the German’s system, it is likely to be a more senior star to back up Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. The Merseyside club will not want to spend too much money on the area however, as they have more important issues to address during the upcoming window with midfielders and a centre-back being the priorities.