“We’re in talks” – Rafael Leao addresses future amid links to Man City

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao has addressed his future with the media following Milan’s 1-1 draw with Napoli on Tuesday night and the Portuguese star has stated that he wants to stay at the San Siro for longer.

The 23-year-old played a starring role in Milan’s advancement to the semi-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday as the winger went on an incredible run from inside his own half to tee up Olivier Giroud for a tap-in to make it 1-0 – a goal that proved to be the winner in the tie.

With a contract expiring in 2024, Milan are in talks with Leao over a new deal but so far have had no luck in extending his stay at the San Siro.

Following Tuesday’s game, the Portugal international addressed his future when asked by Sky Sport Italia, and said: “I want to stay here at Milan, yes — but there are some things to resolve,” he admitted. “I’m still under contract for one more year, we’re in talks. I feel at home at AC Milan. I’m so, so happy to be here.

“What matters most now is that we’re in the semi-finals, it’s a great season and I want to continue helping the team.”

Although Leao wants to stay, it doesn’t mean this will be the outcome as the talks might not go the way everyone wants. The 23-year-old is an outstanding talent and should things go wrong, there will be many clubs ready to pounce.

Man City have been one club linked to Leao but considering how well Jack Grealish is playing at present, it would be hard to see the Premier League champions spending a huge amount on the AC Milan star.