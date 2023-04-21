Chelsea looking at €100m plus Lukaku to land Argentinian World Cup star

It’s been an indifferent Premier League season for Chelsea, and with seven games to go, the Blues find themselves still languishing down in 11th place, with London rivals, Crystal Palace, just three points behind.

Frank Lampard’s temporary appointment has been an unmitigated disaster, and Todd Boehly has to consider the possibility of players not wanting to play for Chelsea next season because of not having any European football.

Money talks in football of course, and given that Boehly splurged €611m/£541 over the last two transfer windows per transfermarkt, it goes without saying that he’s not short of a penny or two.

If the brash American is paying the big bucks, some players already at Stamford Bridge might be tempted not to look elsewhere, and those who are at other clubs may be assuaged by cold, hard cash for a season over the chance to dominate in Europe.

In any event, Chelsea are apparently eyeing an Argentinian World Cup winner for 2023/24, but they’re going to have to break the bank again if they want to land him.

According to Calciomercatoweb, Inter are looking for €100m as well as Romelu Lukaku in order for the Blues to take Lautaro Martinez in exchange.

With the Belgian as good as out of the picture in west London anyway, it’s possibly a deal that could interest Boehly, however, three goals in the last two months from Lautaro, per WhoScored, isn’t really the type of output that Chelsea need at this point in time.

Playing alongside Enzo Fernandez might see the best of both players, but north of €100m as well as Lukaku is a bit steep for a ‘punt.’