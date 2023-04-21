Video: Arsenal stunned in the first minute again as Southampton take the lead

It was like the Bournemouth game all over again at the Emirates on Friday night, as Arsenal fell behind in the first minute against Southampton.

The Saints, bottom-of-the-table at start of play, took advantage of an absolute howler from Gunners keeper, Aaron Ramsdale, whose attempted clearance only found Carlos Alcaraz and he made no mistake.

Ramsdale might want to have a word with his static defenders, but just like David de Gea’s ball to Harry Maguire during Man United’s defeat to Sevilla, it’s a pass that should never have been played in the first place.

OH MY WORD ? Barely 30 seconds in and Carlos Alcaraz puts Southampton ahead after a shocker from Aaron Ramsdale! pic.twitter.com/T1kZVTwldr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 21, 2023

Carlos Alcaraz makes Aaron Ramsdale pay for a lazy pass. ? ?: @NBCSportsSoccer pic.twitter.com/HUYs8zDmdR — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 21, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and CBS Sports Golazo