Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has been criticised for his error-prone performances this season and there have been rumours that the Red Devils could look to replace him as the club first choice goalkeeper at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old Spaniard will be out of contract in the summer and he is yet to sign an extension with the Red Devils.

Former Premier League striker, Stan Collymore has now suggested the Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier as an option for Manchester United in his column with CaughtOffside.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has been quite impressive since joining the Premier League club and he is certainly better than De Gea with his distribution skills.

Although the Spaniard is a far better shot-stopper, Meslier would probably be a better fit for Manchester United. Erik ten Hag prefers goalkeepers who are comfortable on the ball and will help his side build from the back.

The talented young Frenchman could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for the Red Devils, and they could help him develop into a quality Premier League goalkeeper.

The opportunity to play for Manchester United is likely to be an attractive proposition for the youngster, and it would be a major step up from Leeds United.