Video: Mahrez goes on epic run before coolly slotting Man City 2-0 ahead against Sheffield United

It was a goal to end any FA Cup semi-final as a contest, with Riyad Mahrez bagging his and his Man City side’s second against Sheffield United at Wembley.

The winger initially picked up the ball in his own half as he nicked it off his opponent’s toes.

He was then allowed the freedom of the famous old stadium to motor forward into United territory, and he didn’t need asking twice to accept the gift as the defence parted.

GOAL | Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield | Mahrez (2)pic.twitter.com/64b2bQ4tqo — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 22, 2023

Pictures from Emirates FA Cup and beIN Sports