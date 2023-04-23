Chelsea are interested in signing the Portuguese international attacker, Rafael Leão at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for a while now, and it seems that Chelsea or now laying down the groundwork for a potential move at the end of the season. There have been reports that the 23-year-old AC Milan forward owes Sporting CP a compensation of around €20.3 million after terminating his contract back in 2018.

It seems that Chelsea could be prepared to solve that issue for the player if he agrees to join the club. A report from A Bola (h/t SportWitness) claims that Chelsea have recently met with the Sporting CP president in London regarding the matter as well.

Leao has a contract with Milan until the summer of 2024 and it remains to be seen whether he decides to commit his long-term future to the Italian club. Apparently, Milan haven’t shown a willingness to pay off the compensation on behalf of the player.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea’s willingness to sort out the issue with Sporting CP convinces the player to move to England at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a top-class player for Milan since moving to Italy, and he has helped them win the Scudetto. The highly-rated attacker has 11 goals and 12 assists to his name across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Blues.

Chelsea have struggled in the final third this season and a signing like Leao could improve them immensely.

The Portuguese international would be a major upgrade on players like Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech. The 23-year-old is capable of playing anywhere across the front three and his versatility will be an added bonus for the Blues.