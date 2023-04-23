Important Aston Villa first-team star keen to extend contract

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is reportedly keen to extend his contract under Unai Emery and has turned down approaches from other clubs.

That’s according to TeamTALK, who claim the Villians’ in-form hitman is set for a new and improved deal in the Midlands.

Since joining Villa from then-Championship side Brentford in 2020, Watkins, although inexperienced in top-flight football, didn’t take long to settle into life at one of England’s most historic clubs.

Even though the Torquay-born striker reached double figures in the Premier League in his first two seasons, it has been this campaign which has been the 27-year-old’s best.

Now working under Emery, Watkins has thrived being his side’s main focal point, and that has been demonstrated by his recent form which has seen him score five goals in his last five matches.

Consequently, quickly becoming a favourite at Villa Park, and earning the trust of his manager, fans will definitely embrace the possibility of the club announcing that their number 11 has committed his long-term future to the side.