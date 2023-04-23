Exclusive: Liverpool remain favourites for big-name transfer despite Arsenal links

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Liverpool remain the favourites to seal the transfer of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount despite links with Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside’s Substack.

Mount is nearing the final year of his contract with Chelsea, so it’s understandable that top clubs seem to be monitoring the England international’s situation ahead of the summer.

Despite some indifferent form for the Blues this season, Mount has generally been a star performer at Stamford Bridge in recent years and would surely have plenty to offer to teams like Liverpool and Arsenal.

It remains to be seen where Mount will end up, but for now Romano seems to think the situation hasn’t changed much, with Liverpool leading the race, while things at Chelsea could still change, depending on talks over a new contract and the appointment of a new manager.

Mason Mount has been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea closing in on the capture of 18-year-old winger this summer
Chelsea laying down the groundwork to sign 11-goal attacker this summer
Exclusive: Arsenal still interested in transfer of 21-year-old Premier League star

CFC will surely do what they can to prevent the 24-year-old from joining a major rival, but we may have to wait for another month or two to really know what’s going on with his future.

“Despite reported interest from Arsenal in Mason Mount, Liverpool remain the favourites for the Chelsea midfielder as they consider Mount one of the priorities,” Romano explained.

“But it all depends on Chelsea new deal negotiations and also the Chelsea manager situation. I think it’s not about Champions League football, it’s about the project; the real timing for Mount decision will be May/June, not now for sure.”

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Mason Mount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.