Exclusive: Liverpool remain favourites for big-name transfer despite Arsenal links

Liverpool remain the favourites to seal the transfer of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount despite links with Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside’s Substack.

Mount is nearing the final year of his contract with Chelsea, so it’s understandable that top clubs seem to be monitoring the England international’s situation ahead of the summer.

Despite some indifferent form for the Blues this season, Mount has generally been a star performer at Stamford Bridge in recent years and would surely have plenty to offer to teams like Liverpool and Arsenal.

It remains to be seen where Mount will end up, but for now Romano seems to think the situation hasn’t changed much, with Liverpool leading the race, while things at Chelsea could still change, depending on talks over a new contract and the appointment of a new manager.

CFC will surely do what they can to prevent the 24-year-old from joining a major rival, but we may have to wait for another month or two to really know what’s going on with his future.

“Despite reported interest from Arsenal in Mason Mount, Liverpool remain the favourites for the Chelsea midfielder as they consider Mount one of the priorities,” Romano explained.

“But it all depends on Chelsea new deal negotiations and also the Chelsea manager situation. I think it’s not about Champions League football, it’s about the project; the real timing for Mount decision will be May/June, not now for sure.”