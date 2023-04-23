Manchester City are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount ahead of the summer.

Doubts remain over the England international’s long-term Chelsea future, with his wage demands supposedly making things complicated for him at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Writing in the tweet below, Plettenberg explains that Mount is attracting interest from Manchester City and Liverpool as he supposedly asks for as much as €15million a year, while a recent report from Goal also claimed that Arsenal look to be in the race for the 24-year-old’s signature this summer.

News #Mount: Talks about a new contract beyond 2024 are still very complicated. Chelsea is aware of the fact that Liverpool is pushing for him! #MCFC is also interested in signing him. Biggest problem: His salary demands! Understand that there are demands from around €5m to… pic.twitter.com/I0sTmFGEB9 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 23, 2023

It’s easy to imagine Mount doing a job at City, with Pep Guardiola looking like he could be the perfect manager to help improve the player and get him to reach his full potential.

In fairness, the same is also true for Liverpool and Arsenal, with pretty much all of the rest of the top six currently looking in much better shape than Chelsea right now.

City are already strong in midfield, but there’s no doubt that both Liverpool and Arsenal could do well to sign a younger player like Mount for that area of the pitch.