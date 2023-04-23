Video: Newcastle in dreamland as superb Jacob Murphy strike puts them 3-0 up in 8 minutes vs Spurs

Newcastle have raced into a 3-0 lead after just eight minutes played against Tottenham this afternoon.

Jacob Murphy has scored his second of the game, a superb strike after yet more sloppy play by Spurs as they lost the ball in their own half and failed to react quickly enough to the danger…

Newcastle are in absolute dreamland here as they already look set for an extremely comfortable victory this afternoon in a game that could be crucial to their top four hopes.

For Spurs, the nightmare continues as their season has just totally unravelled in recent weeks.

