Newcastle have raced into a 3-0 lead after just eight minutes played against Tottenham this afternoon.

Jacob Murphy has scored his second of the game, a superb strike after yet more sloppy play by Spurs as they lost the ball in their own half and failed to react quickly enough to the danger…

Eight minutes and it's 3-0 to Newcastle… Nightmare for Spurs ??pic.twitter.com/YSYjLhOc0O — Sky Sports (@SkySports) April 23, 2023

3-0 NEWCASTLE IN 8 MINUTES, INCREDIBLE GOAL Jacob Murphy vs Real Madrid we will be there. pic.twitter.com/2lN6uJvqPk — Dell ? (@agbnufc_) April 23, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Newcastle are in absolute dreamland here as they already look set for an extremely comfortable victory this afternoon in a game that could be crucial to their top four hopes.

For Spurs, the nightmare continues as their season has just totally unravelled in recent weeks.