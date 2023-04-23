Anthony Gordon may be a man of many talents, but judging by his hilarious recent comments, male grooming is not one of them.

The Newcastle United winger, who joined the Magpies from Everton in January for £45m (Sky Sports), is preparing for an important Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

The two teams, who will meet at St James’ Park, are on a collision course to compete for what looks to be just one remaining top-four place.

And with the Magpies looking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a damaging 3-0 defeat away to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa last weekend, Gordon, 22, will know that he must step up if his side are to stand any chance of taking all three points off Tottenham Hotspur.

However, despite the magnitude of today’s game in the northeast, Newcastle United’s popular number eight appears relatively relaxed ahead of kick-off.

Tasked with addressing fans in the club’s pre-match programme, Gordon took the time to speak about his troubles when it comes to growing a beard.

“I was trying to grow [facial hair]. All of a sudden it just went really orange, it got to me and I had to get it off,” Gordon said in his pre-match programme notes, as quoted by Dominic Scurr.

“I’d love to have facial hair, don’t get me wrong. I dream of it all the time, to be honest with you.”

Determined to enjoy a successful career with the Geordies, fans won’t care that their talented winger is forced to look fresh-faced, just so long as he does the business, especially later today when the team look to boost their chances of playing in next season’s Champions League.