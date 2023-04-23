Newcastle United ‘confident’ of reaching deal to sign Arsenal defender

Newcastle United are set for another exciting transfer window.

The Magpies, following what has been a thoroughly impressive campaign under Eddie Howe, are believed to be plotting significant investment into the squad, with a host of names, including Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney on their wishlist (Evening Standard) ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

And according to The Sun, the Magpies are growing increasingly ‘confident’ that they can lure Scotland’s Tierney away from the Emirates Stadium in a deal that is set to cost upwards of £30m.

Even though Tierney, 25, has featured a fair amount of the Gunners this season, following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last summer, it is clear the Ukrainian is Mikel Arteta’s preferred choice at left-back.

And with Tierney suffering a string of injuries and fitness-related issues, it seems likely Zinchenko will remain the Londoners’ go-to option at full-back, and that could pave the way for the former Celtic man to sound out a new challenge.

As for Newcastle, now owned by extremely wealthy Saudi backers, and the club pushing to take the next step competitively, should they qualify for next season’s Champions League, fans will be expecting to see some of the league’s best players turn out in black and white, and for Tierney, given his desire to play regular first-team football, a move to St James’ Park would make a lot of sense and could help him get his stagnating career back on track.