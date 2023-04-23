“Doesn’t figure in Howe’s plans” – Midfielder expected to leave Newcastle this summer

Newcastle United midfielder Ryan Fraser looks likely to leave St James’ Park in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Scotland international has been a disappointment in his time with the Magpies, and it makes sense that he now has no future at the club.

Discussing Fraser’s future, journalist Pete O’Rourke told Give Me Sport that he can see Newcastle letting the disappointing 29-year-old leave at the end of this campaign.

“I wouldn’t say it’s been a disaster; it’s been disappointing probably for everybody involved,” he said.

“Obviously, he arrived on a free transfer from Bournemouth, so it wasn’t a massive outlay. He’s on decent money but just hasn’t done enough to win over the Newcastle fans or the management staff.

“He hasn’t featured a lot this season and it does seem like he will be leaving St. James’s Park. He doesn’t figure in Eddie Howe’s plans going forward as well.”