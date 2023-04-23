(Video) Saint-Maximin’s funny reaction to Jacob Murphy’s wonder strike

Watch Allan Saint-Maximin’s hilarious reaction to Jacob Murphy’s wonder strike against Tottenham earlier this afternoon.

Newcastle had the perfect game against Spurs today, beating them 6-1 at St. James’ Park and an absent Saint-Maximin filmed his brilliant reaction on Instagram to Jacob Murphy’s goal that put the Magpies 3-0 up.

A barn-storming performance from Eddie Howe’s side as they move back into 3rd in the Premier League table, their Champions League dream well and truly on.

