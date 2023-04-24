Liverpool could reportedly try signing both Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo from Brighton this summer.

As noted by Fabrizio Romano in today’s exclusive CaughtOffside column ‘the Daily Briefing’, the Reds want to bring in two or three new signings in midfield this summer, and there are few better on the market right now than Mac Allister and Caicedo.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have an interest in both players, though Caicedo would be more expensive than his Seagulls teammate, while he’s also likely to be of interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Athletic also claim Chelsea could be rivals for Mac Allister, so neither of these deals will be easy, even if it is suggested that Brighton could be open to selling both players.

Roberto De Zerbi has done an outstanding job at Brighton, but one imagines it could really hurt the club if two such important players leave in one go, following on from Leandro Trossard’s departure in January, while Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma left last summer.

Caicedo is a world class talent in the making, though, so he could add a great deal to the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp needs a long-term successor for players like Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, while Arsenal also need younger players in that area of the pitch as they’re overly reliant on ageing trio Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

Chelsea invested a lot in Enzo Fernandez in midfield in January, but there’s arguably still room for improvement in that position after N’Golo Kante’s injury problems and Jorginho’s January exit.