Manchester United in pole position to beat Chelsea to Premier League record transfer

Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to seal what could be a Premier League record-breaking transfer deal for Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

The Red Devils now look to be ahead of Chelsea in the running to sign the Nigeria international due to financial mismanagement from Blues chief Todd Boehly, according to Team Talk.

The report explains that Man Utd are looking at signing a top striker this summer, with Osimhen perhaps seen as the better investment than Tottenham front-man Harry Kane.

All in all, Osimhen could end up costing as much as £133million, which would make him the most expensive ever signing by a Premier League club, as well as Napoli’s biggest ever sale.

Victor Osimhen to Manchester United?
The 24-year-old looks well worth the investment after such a prolific season, with 21 goals in 25 Serie A games putting Napoli on the brink of the title.

United clearly need someone like that to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford to be their main goal threat, while Chelsea would also surely have done well to bring him in.

The Blues have been in dire form this term as they head for a mid-table finish, and Osimhen could have been ideal to come in as an upgrade on flops like Romelu Lukaku, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz.

