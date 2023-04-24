Man United planning Harry Kane bid as Red Devils up striker search

Manchester United’s need for a new striker is obvious.

After allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club at the end of last year, Erik Ten Hag has been forced to rely on on-loan Championship forward Wout Weghorst and the injury-stricken Anthony Martial.

And although both players are doing their best leading the Red Devils’ attack, neither are capable of being the club’s long-term main striker, and that is set to force Ten Hag into the summer transfer window in search of a new, proven and world-class hitman.

Napoli’s in-form Victor Osimhen is believed to be on the Reds’ radar, but it appears Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer Harry Kane is the name at the top of Ten Hag’s wishlist.

And according to a recent report from the Telegraph’s Matt Law, in an effort to get their business done as quickly as possible, United have already ‘started doing their due diligence’ ahead of a potential summer offer.

Manchester United have started due diligence on making a summer bid for Harry Kane. Growing expectation he will not sign a new Tottenham contract in the summer #thfc #mufc https://t.co/gGxQ0OFm7m — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) April 24, 2023

Interestingly, with just over 12 months left on his deal, it seems unlikely the England international will commit his future to Spurs and is therefore expected to turn down any contract offers.

CaughtOffside understands Ten Hag’s representatives at SEG agency have already made contact with Charlie Kane, brother and agent to Harry, over the possibility of the 29-year-old wanting to join the Dutchman at Old Trafford in the summer.