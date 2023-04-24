Manchester United in driving seat to sign in-demand Serie A goal machine

Manchester United’s chances of signing Victor Osimhen have been enhanced as Chelsea look unlikely to achieve European football for next season.

Osimhen is set to garner a heavy amount of interest this summer after playing a huge part in firing Napoli 17 points clear at the top of Serie A, scoring 21 league goals.

However, one team that may see their chase of the Nigerian take a big hit is Chelsea, which has led to Manchester United overtaking them in the race for the Napoli man, according to Football Insider.

With no European football likely to come their way next season coupled with rumours that they have to comply with Financial Fair Play, Chelsea are looking less and less likely to make a move for Osimhen, despite Felix Johnston reporting that the 24-year old is a high-priority target for the club.

This is great news for United, who like Chelsea, are in dire need of a number nine with on-loan Wout Weghorst their only recognised player in that position.

Reports from FI also recently surfaced that PSG are preparing a monster bid for the Napoli man, so it looks set to be a great battle for his signature this summer.