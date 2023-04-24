“Absolute disgrace” – Former Tottenham player vows not to watch them again this season

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and now TalkSport pundit Jamie O’Hara has lambasted Spurs following the 6-1 hammering they suffered at the hands of Newcastle United, labelling them as an “absolute disgrace”.

Just 21 minutes into the Premier League clash, the Magpies were 5-0 up. The defeat means that Spurs are six points behind Newcastle and Eddie Howe’s side has a game in hand on them, making the possibility of achieving top four a lot more difficult.

Speaking on TalkSport, O’Hara held no punches when it came to his stance on the quality of the performance shown by Tottenham.

He stated, “I’m sick and tired of watching Tottenham. I’m actually done this season with them now, I’m not gonna watch them again because they’re a disgrace, that yesterday was an absolute disgrace.

“Let’s be honest, we all love a bit of banter, we all love throwing shade to each other. But actually in the grand scheme of things, watching that yesterday was an absolute disaster, an absolute disgrace of a football team and they should be ashamed of themselves. I turned it off after ten minutes!”

To put it simply that was not an acceptable performance from any team in the league, let alone from a club that is battling alongside Newcastle for the chance to play Champions League football next season.

When watching the match for Sky Sports’ Soccer Sunday, pundit Clinton Morrison described the display from Spurs as “embarrassing”.

In our view, it appears as if the possibility of playing in Europe’s top competition is very unlikely for Spurs. Not only do the likes of Newcastle and Manchester United have a game in hand on them with more points, but their form recently has been dire.

Tottenham have only won two of their last six Premier League matches, such a heavy defeat on Sunday could mean that the numbers look even worse for Spurs come the end of the season.