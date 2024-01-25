O’Hara claims £45m Arsenal attacker is way better than Jarrod Bowen

Even former Tottenham man Jamie O’Hara insists West Ham star Jarrod Bowen is not as good as Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus.

The pundit got into a debate with ex-Hammers striker Carlton Cole about this on talkSPORT, with Cole making the bold claim that Bowen might actually be the better player.

While Bowen has undoubtedly been a top performer for West Ham in recent times, he’s surely not quite in Jesus’ league, as O’Hara says.

The Brazilian has won numerous honours at Manchester City and also starts up front for his country regularly, so it’s no criticism to Bowen, but he’s surely not that close.

“He’s not better than Jesus! Jesus plays for his country [Brazil] week in, week out, what are you talking about?” O’Hara said in response to Cole.

“Jesus is a top striker, Bowen is a really good player, for West Ham.”

