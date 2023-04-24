Arsenal & Chelsea hovering for potential transfer of star who’s been offered club-record contract

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs hovering for the potential transfer of Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivory Coast international has had a superb career at Selhurst Park, but is now nearing the end of his contract, making him a free agent this summer.

According to the Guardian, Palace have offered Zaha a record-breaking new deal, around £200,000 a week, that would make him their highest ever paid player, but he looks to have plenty of interest from elsewhere as well.

The report names Arsenal, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich, Roma and Marseille as among Zaha’s suitors, so it will be interesting to see if he can be tempted to accept the Eagles’ offer or try a new challenge.

What next for Wilfried Zaha?
Zaha would undoubtedly strengthen Arsenal, who could perhaps do with more depth in attack as they prepare for the added fixture load with Champions League football for next season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have endured a nightmare campaign and would surely do well to bring in Zaha as an upgrade on flops like Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

