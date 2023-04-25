Mauricio Pochettino set to be key to finalising tricky Chelsea transfer decision this summer

Chelsea have a difficult decision to make on the future of on-loan forward Joao Felix this summer, and the input from incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino could be key.

Felix joined the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in January, and it’s fair to say he’s not had the biggest impact so far, so it remains to be seen if Pochettino will want to work with the Portugal international.

According to the Evening Standard, Atletico have not budged on their £88million asking price for Felix, so there is a big decision for Pochettino to make there as he prepares for this challenging job at Stamford Bridge.

Felix previously looked an exciting young talent at Benfica, but he hasn’t lived up to that potential in Madrid, or during his brief time in west London.

Chelsea need to strengthen their attack this summer, with Felix and others not really delivering in terms of goals, assists or general quality in the final third.

One imagines there might be better options out there for CFC, but it might also be tempting for Pochettino to look at Felix’s natural talent and gamble on trying to get him back to his best.