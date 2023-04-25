“I want to join Newcastle” – Winger confirms desire to play for Magpies

Danish side Odense Boldklub are on course to lose one of their young attackers.

That’s because recent reports have suggested Gambian winger Yankuba Minteh is ‘very close’ to securing a transfer to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

And speaking recently about the prospect of playing for the Magpies, Minteh, 18, who scored during his side’s recent 2-2 draw against Lyngby BK, said: “I am ready to take the next step, and it will only be good for me.

“Of course, I want to go to Newcastle. It’s a big club in the Premier League and they’re doing something good. They are fighting for a place in the Champions League.”

Since being promoted to Odense Boldklub’s senior first-team at the start of the season, Minteh, who has 12 months left on his contract, has directly contributed to nine goals in 13 appearances in all competitions.