Speedster certain he will be a Newcastle player next season

Newcastle look certain to keep Yankuba Minteh next season with the 19-year-old ready to be handed a chance by Eddie Howe.

The winger is currently on loan at Dutch outfit Feyenoord and has appeared in 31 matches for the Eredivisie club this season. Minteh has not been exceptional in the Netherlands but has still produced eight goals alongside a further three assists.

With Newcastle having to be careful with financial fair play, the Tyneside club will either limit spending or offload players this summer.

One man being linked with a move away is Miguel Almiron with Newcastle said to be willing to consider offers from Saudi Arabia for the popular Paraguayan after a January transfer was considered.

Minteh could replace the winger in Howe’s squad as HITC have already reported back in March that the Magpies, despite Feyenoord’s desire to retain Minteh’s services for another season, have made the decision to bring the youngster back to St James’ Park for the 2024/25 campaign.

It is uncertain if Minteh is ready for English football but it seems he will be given a chance and only then will Howe know if he can rely on the player.