Even this “significant” signing won’t deliver Manchester United the title, claims pundit

Ally McCoist has claimed that Harry Kane if were to sign for Manchester United he would ‘improve their team massively’, but doubts if he will be enough to make them future title contenders.

A recent report from The Telegraph states that the Red Devils are upping their efforts to land the Tottenham Hotspur striker, the forward is currently not expected to sign a new deal with the North London-based outfit.

Kane came through the Spurs youth academy and spent multiple seasons on loan before breaking into the first-team and becoming their star forward.

Speaking on TalkSport, McCoist believes that Kane would be a massive boost to the Man United squad, but they need to bring in new recruits in other positons if they’re to challenge for the Premier League in the near future.

He stated, “It would improve the team massively. I am not sure one man, even though Harry Kane’s goals. He would score goals for fun at United. I’m not sure if that would be enough to turn them into title contenders, I really don’t.

“I do [think they need to sign players in midfield and defence], but it would certainly be a significant signing and a massive step in the right direction because clearly, they’re crying out for, same as Chelsea and out and out centre forward I think.”

There’s no doubt that adding Kane to the Red Devils’ side would bring a lot of goals, this is a player who has 207 Premier League goals in 314 appearances for Spurs.

But poor performances against the likes of Liverpool at Anfield last month, where they lost 7-0 and the defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League over two legs (5-2 on aggregate) last week demonstrate that it’s also the backline that needs serious improvement in the summer.

Man United could well have Champions League football for next season tied up in the coming weeks, but the 16-point gap between them and league leaders Arsenal conveys that they’re are a way off from being serious Premier League title contenders.