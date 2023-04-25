Liverpool wonderkid to get chance to join first-team in pre-season

Liverpool wonderkid Conor Bradley is reportedly expected to get the chance to link up with the Reds’ first-team in pre-season.

The 19-year-old right-back looks a terrific prospect and could have an important role to play for Liverpool in the near future, with the club lacking a decent alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold in that area of the pitch.

Since Alexander-Arnold has had a rather indifferent season by his own high standards, Liverpool fans will surely be relieved to hear that Bradley could get a promotion and a chance to impress in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team in the near future, according to The Athletic.

Bradley has been on loan with League One side Bolton Wanderers this season, and The Athletic suggest he could have other opportunities to go out on loan again next season as well.

Still, it will be interesting to see if Bradley can take his chance with the LFC first-team if and when that chance comes this summer.

It could end up saving Liverpool a fortune in the transfer market if yet another academy player can rise up and provide Klopp with another option in his senior squad.