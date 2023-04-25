Liverpool want to bring Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips to Anfield this summer in a deal which would be in the region of £35 million.

The Daily Star have reported that Jurgen Klopp’s side will now look to add the England international to their options in midfield after they deemed Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham to be too expensive.

Phillips started his career with Leeds United, which is where he broke onto the scene and secured a move to Man City last summer which cost them £45 million.

It’s not been the move that he’d hoped for, the 27-year-old has only played in seven Premier League matches for City so far.

With a number of ageing midfielders in their squad and an underwhelming 2022/23 campaign thus far, it’s no wonder that Klopp is looking to inject his midfield with some new blood.

Phillips impressed many a couple of years ago for England at the Euros, Ashley Cole described the midfielder as ‘tremendous’ when speaking to ITV (via Leeds Live).

Perhaps working under the Liverpool boss could be the perfect match, after all, they could do with a new holding midfielder.

Klopp has managed and developed a lot of top talent in recent years, including Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson. Maybe Phillips will become another player who’s added to that list in years to come.