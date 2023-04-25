Liverpool-linked midfielder admits current club doesn’t ‘match’ his ‘expectations’

Liverpool have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch after the midfielder has once again reaffirmed his desire to play more regularly.

Jurgen Klopp’s need to rebuild his midfield is well-documented. With an ageing midfield hub, which includes 32-year-old Jordan Henderson and 37-year-old James Milner, the Reds’ desire to bring in multiple central players this summer is well-known.

Dropping out of the race to sign top target Jude Bellingham due to the Englishman’s sky-high price tag, Liverpool appear to have decided to spend their summer budget more wisely (The Times).

And although Chelsea’s Mason Mount remains on their wishlist, another player heavily linked with a switch to Anfield is Bayern’s Gravenberch.

Despite only joining the Bavarians from Ajax last summer, a restricted amount of first-team minutes, which has seen the Dutchman start just one Bundesliga match all season, has promoted suggestions the midfielder could push for a summer move.

And speaking recently about his disappointment since moving to the Allianz Arena, Gravenberch, who has four years left on his contract, revealed how his ‘expectations’ do not ‘match’ those of the club’s.

“Training and playing at the top level for a year is instructive but it has to change next season — I really want to play week in week out again,” told Voetbal International, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“I haven’t spoken to the board yet. But it’s clear that this role does not match my expectations.”

During his first season in Germany’s top flight, Gravenberch, who has represented the Netherlands on 11 occasions, has directly contributed to two goals in 28 games in all competitions.