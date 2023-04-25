Man City defender missing from pre-Arsenal training photos

Nathan Ake has not been pictured in Manchester City’s training pictures ahead of Wednesday’s potential Premier League title decider against Arsenal.

Tomorrow night’s game at the Etihad is undoubtedly the biggest of the season so far.

Although the Cityzens sit second in the table, five points off Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, two games-in-hand and a trio of draws in the Londoners’ last three outings has seen Pep Guardiola’s side emerge as big favourites to go on and lift their seventh Premier League title.

The title race is not a foregone conclusion yet though, and a win for the away team tomorrow would see the odds swing in the Gunners’ favour once again.

And ahead of the mouth-watering clash, Arsenal have been handed a boost after defender Ake appears unlikely to feature.

Picking up an injury during City’s recent Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, the former Bournemouth star was always a doubt for tomorrow night’s game, and after being absent from first-team training on Tuesday, those fears have now been confirmed.

Wednesday night’s clash is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.