Man City defender missing from pre-Arsenal training photos

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

Nathan Ake has not been pictured in Manchester City’s training pictures ahead of Wednesday’s potential Premier League title decider against Arsenal.

Tomorrow night’s game at the Etihad is undoubtedly the biggest of the season so far.

Although the Cityzens sit second in the table, five points off Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, two games-in-hand and a trio of draws in the Londoners’ last three outings has seen Pep Guardiola’s side emerge as big favourites to go on and lift their seventh Premier League title.

The title race is not a foregone conclusion yet though, and a win for the away team tomorrow would see the odds swing in the Gunners’ favour once again.

More Stories / Latest News
Explosive 26-year-old Newcastle star likely to be sacrificed in Howe reshuffle
(Video) Youri Tielemans has absolute screamer ruled out vs Leeds
Video: West Ham youngster stuns Arsenal with FA Youth Cup final goal from 35 yards

And ahead of the mouth-watering clash, Arsenal have been handed a boost after defender Ake appears unlikely to feature.

Picking up an injury during City’s recent Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, the former Bournemouth star was always a doubt for tomorrow night’s game, and after being absent from first-team training on Tuesday, those fears have now been confirmed.

Wednesday night’s clash is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

More Stories Nathan Ake

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.