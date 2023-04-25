Manchester United would still look for a new goalkeeper despite David De Gea looking likely to sign a new deal according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

A recent report from 90min.com has stated that the Red Devils are close to finalising a new deal for the Spanish stopper, with the wages set to be reduced from his previous deal.

De Gea joined Man United in the summer of 2011 during the Sir Alex Ferguson regime from La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid for around £18.9 million.

The 32-year-old has played over 500 times for them and won a Premier League title, the Europa League, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

Despite the potential new contract for the keeper, the club are not going to stop looking for other potential candidates that can play in between the posts this summer.

A player to keep an eye on is David Raya who currently plays his football for fellow Premier League side Brentford. If Erik ten Hag’s side is to meet the Bees’ valuation for Raya, then they would have to pay around the fee of £40 million.

“Manchester United’s intention is still to keep de Gea, and the stops he made against Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final show why,” Jacobs wrote.

“De Gea is expected to sign a new deal on reduced wages, with an agreement not far off, but that hasn’t stopped Manchester United looking at alternatives, especially with Dean Henderson, currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, also not wanting to return to the club unless he’s crowned No.1.

“David Raya is one player to watch with Brentford resigned to losing him during the summer. Thomas Frank has said he’s worth at least £40m.”