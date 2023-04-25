(Video) Brighton star commits future to Seagulls amid transfer speculation

Brighton and Hove Albion are expected to announce that young striker Evan Ferguson has signed a new long-term contract.

That’s according to Sky Sports News, who claim the Irish teenager is set to remain at the AMEX Stadium for the foreseeable future, amid speculation several top clubs are interested in signing him in the summer.

One of the clubs linked with the Seagulls’ talented number 28 has been Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United (Daily Mail), however, with Ferguson penning a new deal, it appears the Red Devils will now have to reevaluate their options ahead of the summer transfer window.

