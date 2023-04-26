Arsenal and Barcelona monitoring €50 million South American prodigy

Arsenal and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing the South American striker Estevao Willian.

The 16-year-old is highly rated in Brazil and he recently signed a long-term contract with Palmeiras.

A report from Goal Brazil claims that the 16-year-old has a contract with the Brazilian club until 2026 and it contains a €50 million release clause.

Willian is extremely talented with a big future ahead of him, and it remains to be seen whether the two European giants are prepared to come forward with an official proposal to sign him this summer.

Arsenal have a talented young squad at their disposal, and they will be hoping to add more quality in the coming seasons. The 16-year-old could develop into a quality first-team star for Mikel Arteta in the near future.

The Gunners must look to add more depth to their attack and the 16-year-old could be a solid, long-term investment. Although he might not be ready to make an impact for the first team just yet, Arteta could help him grow as a player over the next few seasons.

The Arsenal manager has worked wonders with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka in recent seasons. Both youngsters have now established themselves as one of the best attackers in the league, and Willian will be hoping to follow in their footsteps if he moves to the North London club.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to play for Barcelona can be a tempting proposition for any player. The Spanish giants are one of the biggest clubs in the world with a world-famous academy.

Willian will feel that a move to Camp Nou could help him fulfil his potential.

However, the striker has a hefty release clause and given Barcelona’s financial limitations right now, the Spanish giants might not be able to afford him.