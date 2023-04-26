Chelsea prospect and England youth international Carney Chukwuemeka has been approached by Austria in the hope we will switch nationalities for international football.

TalkSport have reported that Chukwuemeka is wanted by Austria, with the 19-year-old being born Eisenstadt which is a small city found in the country and the capital of the Burgenland.

He joined Chelsea last summer from fellow Premier League side Aston Villa on a six-year contract. So far this season, the midfielder has played 14 times in all competitions for the Blues and raked up 371 minutes on the pitch.

Chukwuemeka has played for England at youth level from the under-17s all the way up until the under-20s. The majority of his game time so far with the Three Lions has been for the under-19s, he’s also scored six goals for them.

From an Austrian perspective, we can certainly see why they’ve attempted to swoop in and convince him to change his nationality. To already have played for two Premier League sides at such a young age is thoroughly impressive, to say the least.

It’s certainly a big decision for such a young talent, but Chukwuemeka has time on his side. After all, he can always change his mind and decide to switch allegiances to Austria in the future if he feels there’s little chance of him being called up for the Three Lions’ senior side.