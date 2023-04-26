Mason Mount gives injury update amid contract situation at Chelsea

Mason Mount has given an update on the surgery he has just received amidst Blues fans’ concerns he could leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

Frank Lampard confirmed yesterday that both Mount and Reece James will play no further part in Chelsea’s season due to respective injuries, with the Daily Mail claiming an abdominal issue is keeping the former out of action.

This afternoon however, Mount released an update via his Instagram revealing his surgery outcome, reassuring fans that he will be back in a few weeks.

The post read: “Had a minor procedure yesterday to sort out a discomfort I’ve had for a while. Everything went well and I’m feeling good. Time to rest but can’t wait to get back to training in the coming weeks!

“Thanks for all your messages of support and a massive thank you to the medical team, doctors and nurses for looking after me.”

His message has indicated that he wants to play a part in the run-in to his Chelsea team’s season, but in the background, conversations still run about his future beyond this season at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year old’s contract at SW6 is due to run out in 2024 and both parties are yet to agree on an extension, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City lurking in the event that Chelsea do decide to sell, according to David Ornstein.

Nevertheless, Chelsea fans will be pleased to know that Mount’s surgery has been successful and that he has indicated a desire to be back playing before the end of the season, so hopes remain high that he can commit his long-term future to the club.