(Video) Bryan Mbeumo doubles Brentford lead against sorry Chelsea

Brentford FC Chelsea FC
Watch Bryan Mbeumo finish superbly to double his Brentford side’s lead against a slacking Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Mbeumo had the entire right wing to run down, before driving into the box, cutting inside Wesley Fofana and finishing at the near post.

Chelsea are miles off it and Brentford are cruising as the misery heaps further on Frank Lampard and his team.

 

