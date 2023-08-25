Pundit urges Liverpool to sign surprise player if Mo Salah leaves this summer

Liverpool should consider signing Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes Brentford’s number 11 could be a shrewd replacement if Mo Salah ends up leaving Anfield this summer.

Salah, 31, has reportedly emerged as a top target for Saudi club Al-Ittihad, with the Egypt international in line to be offered an eye-watering contract worth £1,500,000-per week (Sky Sports).

Jurgen Klopp has fiercely denied any suggestions the Reds will look to cash in on Salah. The German, who spoke to reporters on Friday, said: “We don’t have an offer — Mo Salah is a Liverpool player and for all the things we do is essential. If there would be something, the answer would be no. Mo is 100 per cent committed to Liverpool. Nothing to talk about.”

However, should the uber-wealthy Saudi club make the Merseyside giants an offer they simply can’t refuse and Salah does end up bidding farewell to Anfield, Collymore thinks the Premier League already boasts an ideal replacement.

Reacting to recent reports linking Ivan Toney with a move away from Brentford, Collymore, who spoke in an exclusive interview, said: “Interestingly, it’s actually one of Toney’s Brentford teammates that I think top sides should be taking a closer look at – Bryan Mbeumo – I love him!

“It may surprise some of you but Mbeumo is my favourite player in the Premier League. I think he’s quality. Whenever I watch him, he gets the ball close to his feet, he’s very direct, he makes excellent runs in the channels, he can drop deep, he holds the ball up really well, he is very supportive of his striking partner, he gets in the box and poaches goals, he’s physically strong. I could go on and on. He’s a great player!

“If Salah does end up leaving Liverpool this summer then I certainly think Jurgen Klopp should consider Brentford’s number 19.”

Aged just 24 years old and valued at a modest £35 million (TM), Mbeumo, who has scored 44 goals in 175 games for the Bees, certainly does present himself as a potentially shrewd option.

