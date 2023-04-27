Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has called Harry Kane a “clever” player as the Tottenham man is linked to Old Trafford this summer.

The future of Kane at Tottenham has been a persistent topic of conversation in recent months and The Telegraph reported this week that United are interested in moving for the 29-year old in their hunt for a number nine.

ten Hag spoke yesterday (quotes per The Athletic) in the build-up to his side’s clash with Spurs tonight (the score currently 2-0 to United), and lauded the qualities of the England captain.

“First of all, the number of goals, and also his key actions to come to a goal, final passes as well. He is just a great player with a great personality as well.

“He’s a clever player, don’t allow him to come into the situations, he can have a big impact on the game.”

Nobody knows exactly where Kane will end up this summer if he does leave, but whoever gets him will have a superbly reliable striker who is one of the most unique in his position.

The way things are going right now for Spurs, Kane is the last player they’ll want to leave the club, but if their star man does decide to push for a move, it’s hard to see any Lilywhites fans begrudging him in that respect.

With the goal record he possesses, every football fan wants to see Kane win some trophies as a reward for his consistency and elite-level performances over the past nine years.