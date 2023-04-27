TalkSport pundit Simon Jordan has torn into the job Frank Lampard has done since being appointed as the caretaker manager of Chelsea.

Lampard was given the job until the end of the season, this was just a few days after the Blues had sacked their previous boss Graham Potter.

Since his return, the Chelsea legend has yet to register a win or a draw in all competitions. They’ve also found the back of the net just once so far, which came in a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Speaking on TalkSport, Jordan said he didn’t understand why the club bothered to appoint Lampard and if anything, he’s made them worse.

He stated, “I don’t know why anyone, including Frank [Lampard] felt that anything was going to materially change when he came through the door because without wanting to speak glib about it, nothing’s changed. In fact, it’s probably got slightly worse.

“I didn’t think it would get any better [Chelsea’s form after appointing Lampard], I didn’t see the point of Frank Lampard in this instance. I see the point for Frank Lampard, because in some parallel universe where in Narnia, someone came along and actually subscribed to the view they were going to beat Real Madrid, maybe he could have had a Roberto Di Matteo moment, but that’s a flight of fancy.”

It does raise the question of why was he reappointed, even if it was just on a permanent basis. Based on his form since his return, you could argue that it would’ve been better to keep Potter until the end of the season.