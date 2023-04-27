Video: Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara enjoys joyous pre-match kickabout with West Ham mascots

It’s often believed that footballers these days are untouchable but Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara was more than happy to get involved with a pre-match kick about with West Ham’s mascots.

The mascots took turns to play the ball into the Spanish midfielder and he responded in kind, making sure each one got involved.

More Stories / Latest News Premier League club captain is Arsenal’s top transfer target but Gunners urged to fix another position “Nothing’s changed” – Pundit claims Lampard has made Chelsea “worse” Exclusive: Exciting young manager is a West Ham fan but could have other offers

The smile on his and their faces was a testament to such a simple act really making a positive impression on young football fans.

More of this please!