Chelsea have been linked with a number of strikers in recent months.

It has been a disappointing season for the Blues and they have struggled to score goals consistently. According to a report from 90 Min, they are keen on signing the Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old is one of the best players in the world and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for Chelsea. However, it seems highly unlikely that Spurs will sanction the sale of their best player to a direct rival.

The report adds that Manchester United are keen on signing the England international as well and Tottenham are currently expecting the two clubs to formalise their interest soon.

Kane has 26 goals across all competitions this season, and he could transform Chelsea in the final third.

The Blues have improved their squad significantly over the last couple of windows, but they are still missing someone who can find the back of the net consistently.

Kane could be the final piece of the puzzle for them, and he could help them challenge for the league title next season.

As for Spurs, Kane will be entering the final year of his contract this summer and the Londoners could be under pressure to sell him if he refuses to sign a contract extension with them.

Kane will feel that he needs to move on in order to win major trophies, and Chelsea certainly have the resources to provide him with that platform.