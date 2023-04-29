Harry Kane is reportedly considering leaving Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer at the end of next season.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claim the Lilywhites’ all-time top goalscorer is ‘considering all his options’ ahead of what will be an important summer in the number 10’s career.

With just 12 months left on his deal, and after so far failing to sign an extension, this season could be Kane’s last in London, and although chairman Daniel Levy is a notoriously tough negotiator, there are genuine fears that the 29-year-old could finally be approaching the end of his time with Spurs.

Even though there is interest from abroad with PSG and Bayern Munich both admirers of the England international, Kane is unlikely to agree to a move outside of England due to being just 54 goals away from breaking Alan Sherarer’s long-standing all-time Premier League goals record (260).

Consequently, a move to Manchester United has been heavily speculated. Erik Ten Hag is believed to be prioritising signing a new world-class hitman in time for next season, and with Kane top of the club’s wishlist, speculation the Lilywhites’ top scorer could end up at Old Trafford is only set to grow.

Now facing a hugely uncertain future, it has been claimed that Kane is ‘considering’ seeing out his contract with Spurs and then welcoming free transfer offers.

During his time with the club, which spans nearly two decades, Kane, who also has 82 international caps to his name, has scored 274 goals in 430 games, in all competitions.