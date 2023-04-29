New twist in the Bellingham saga as latest report claims Liverpool are back in for the midfielder

According to a new report from Football Insider, Liverpool have rekindled their interest in midfield sensation Jude Bellingham.

The report claims that the Reds are “back in contact” with the 19-year-old and have begun “laying the groundwork” for a deal next summer.

Liverpool have remained in contact with Bellingham’s representatives and have communicated their desire to pursue a deal for the midfielder in 2024.

The report adds that the Merseyside club are hoping to convince Bellingham to remain at Dortmund for one more year with his current deal set to expire in 2025.

This would significantly reduce his asking price, making negotiations easier for Liverpool.

Liverpool have been long-interested in the former Birmingham star and were considered the favourite to bring the 19-year-old.

While rumours had suggested that Liverpool had abandoned its pursuit of Bellingham due to his price-tag, this report indicates that the club are still very interested in the young midfielder and are planning for a deal in the near future.

If Liverpool can secure Bellingham’s signature, it would be a significant acquisition for the club and could potentially strengthen their midfield for years to come.

Jude Bellingham has yet again enjoyed a stellar season with Dortmund, scoring 11 goals and assisting 7 in 41 appearances in all competitions.