West Ham trio heading to exit door when season ends

West Ham United are set for a minor summer clearout after recent reports have suggested that the Hammers could be preparing to sell at least three first-team players.

Angelo Ogbonna, Ben Johnson and Manuel Lanzini are all in line to depart with the latter out of contract at the end of the season and rumoured to be set for a return to South America.

After picking up seven points from their last four Premier League games, David Moyes’ side have seen their survival chances boosted.

And although not out of the woods yet, a win later today away against Crystal Palace should see the Londoners retain their Premier League status ahead of next season.