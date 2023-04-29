West Ham trio heading to exit door when season ends

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are set for a minor summer clearout after recent reports have suggested that the Hammers could be preparing to sell at least three first-team players.

Angelo Ogbonna, Ben Johnson and Manuel Lanzini are all in line to depart with the latter out of contract at the end of the season and rumoured to be set for a return to South America.

More Stories / Latest News
The four players Leeds will sell to raise over £100m if club gets relegated
Out of form Man United star desperate to leave Old Trafford on loan
Man United and Newcastle facing transfer tug-o-war for ‘huge, huge talent’

After picking up seven points from their last four Premier League games, David Moyes’ side have seen their survival chances boosted.

And although not out of the woods yet, a win later today away against Crystal Palace should see the Londoners retain their Premier League status ahead of next season.

More Stories Angelo Ogbonna Ben Johnson Manuel Lanzini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.